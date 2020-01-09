Pak must arrest killers of Sikh youth in Peshawar: Akal Takht

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 22:56 IST

Three days after he stated that Sikhs are safe neither in Pakistan, nor in India, acting jathedar Akal Takht Giani Harpreet Singh, on Thursday, stated that the Pakistan government must deliver justice to the family of the Sikh youth murdered in Peshawar.

In a statement, the jathedar said, “It is unfortunate that local police have not arrested the killers of the youth. The Pakistan government should step in to ensure justice so that minorities of Pakistan feel safe and they should ensure that no such incident takes place again.”

Concerning over growing attacks on minority communities across the world, Giani Harpreet Singh said secure environment and rights to minorities and women were parameters of good governance, a welfare state and ideal judiciary in a country, but both women and minorities are under attack across the world. He further said that a discriminatory approach towards people creates tension which results in wars. “Organisations from every walk of life should unite to deal with the situation,” he suggested.