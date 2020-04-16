Panchkula’s Covid-19 count reaches 14, seven test positive

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 12:03 IST

After a 44-year-old woman and her 48-year-old husband, residents of Sector 15, reportedly not having any travel history, tested positive for Covid-19; seven of their family members also tested positive, taking the district’s count to 14 on Thursday.

Confirming the same, Panchkula civil surgeon Dr Jasjeet Kaur said the reports of seven family members of the couple have come out positive and teams are tracing their contacts.

“The seven family members that tested positive include the woman’s 14-year-old daughter, brother-in-law, his wife, sister-in-law, and her daughter, who had recently returned from Delhi.The reports of other contacts are awaited,” said Dr Kaur.

The woman, a post office employee, had tested positive on Tuesday while her husband, an architect, tested positive on Wednesday.

The health department till Wednesday had traced 26 contacts of the woman, including her relatives and 12 family members. Their samples have been sent for testing.

WOMAN WENT TO PRIVATE CLINIC FOR CHECK UP

The woman’s condition had deteriorated on April 2 and she had visited a private clinic in Sector 11 on April 6. She only visited the Civil Hospital when she was asked to get a CT scan done. The private doctor and his family have also been quarantined.

Panchkula DC Mukesh Kumar Ahuja said it was a ‘serious’ case and the health department was trying to trace more people who had come in contact with her and her family, as the source of her infection was yet to be ascertained.

With this, there are currently 12 active cases in Panchkula as the first two patients, both women, had recovered and were discharged from the hospital on April 11.