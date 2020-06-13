e-paper
Panjab University students’ organisations up in arms over examinations

chandigarh Updated: Jun 13, 2020 01:29 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Students of Panjab University’s National Students of India (NSUI), protested outside the vice-chancellor’s office on Friday against the varsity’s plan to conduct semester examinations.

PU is planning to hold examinations in July. However, the final decision has not been made yet.

Many students’ organisations have expressed their discontent with the varsity’s plans amid surging cases of Covid-19.

Nikhil Narmeta, president of NSUI, PU, said, “We demand that the university not conduct semester examinations under the current circumstances. They should follow other educational institutes of the country who have decided to evaluate students on other criteria.”

The students also submitted a representation to vice-chancellor Raj Kumar which stated that students belonging to different states cannot come to the campus to take their exams. The representation also said that syllabus has not been completed amid the lockdown.

PU’s dean university instructions (DUI) K Singla had earlier said that the university is preparing to conduct examinations but they will be held when the directives of the government are received to open educational institutes in the country.

Meanwhile, another students’ organisation, Students For Society (SFS) also submitted a memorandum to the vice-chancellor on Friday and sought cancellation of examinations. SFS president Varinder said, “The university should not mock the education system by limiting it to examinations without any teaching. Most students lack proper facilities for online education.”

