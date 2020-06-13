e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 12, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Panjab University teachers’ body proposes Covid-19 safety guidelines

Panjab University teachers’ body proposes Covid-19 safety guidelines

PUTA said paramedical staff needs to be deployed on campus so that people coming from red, yellow and green zones can be handled separately and appropriately

chandigarh Updated: Jun 13, 2020 00:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

The Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) on Friday submitted a proposal to vice-chancellor Raj Kumar seeking strict adherence to MHA’s Covid-19 safety guidelines before the varsity reopens on June 16.

A PUTA committee has prepared a proposal to ensure safe and infection-free environment on campus.

PUTA said paramedical staff needs to be deployed on campus so that people coming from red, yellow and green zones can be handled separately and appropriately.

“The entrance of each building must be sprayed daily with the NaClO solution using backpack hand pump sprayer,” PUTA suggested.

“Strict SOPs or guidelines must be issued with directions for strict adherence at individual and department levels to be monitored by a committee. Special care should be taken to maintain cleanliness and sanitisation of toilets and washrooms,” the teachers’ body said.

PUTA also proposed that the offices of faculty and staff members must be sanitised with chemicals with minimal toxicity including Oxivir and Virox 8000.

They said external areas and open spaces around various buildings including departments, administrative block, hostels and residential areas must be sanitised with Sodium Hypochlorite (NaClO).

top news
Trump considers suspending H-1B, L-1 and other work visas, could hit Indians hard
Trump considers suspending H-1B, L-1 and other work visas, could hit Indians hard
PM Modi to meet chief ministers on June 16, 17 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
PM Modi to meet chief ministers on June 16, 17 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
India’s coronavirus cases cross 3 lakh, doubling rate a notch better
India’s coronavirus cases cross 3 lakh, doubling rate a notch better
Bomb explosion in Pakistan market kills one, 15 injured
Bomb explosion in Pakistan market kills one, 15 injured
India-China Major Generals meet for 5th time to ease border tensions
India-China Major Generals meet for 5th time to ease border tensions
India eases travel restrictions for certain foreigners, OCI card holders
India eases travel restrictions for certain foreigners, OCI card holders
Imran Khan tweets a swipe at India, hits mute on Pak economy. Here is why
Imran Khan tweets a swipe at India, hits mute on Pak economy. Here is why
‘Covid cases may rise before curve flattens’: Ganga Ram Hospital Vice Chairman 
‘Covid cases may rise before curve flattens’: Ganga Ram Hospital Vice Chairman 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In