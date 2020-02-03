Panjab University to send agendas to syndicate members online

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 00:26 IST

A Panjab University (PU) panel has decided to send e-agendas to syndicate members, the process for which is underway.

The decision was taken after considering the high cost of printing and sending agendas to members of the syndicate, the apex body of the university which meets every month.

“The university has taken the decision to send soft copies to syndicate members to cut the cost of printing and e-agendas will be sent to syndicate members in the future,” an administration official said.

The process of procuring tablets for syndicate members so they can read the soft copies of agenda papers is also underway.

According to university officials, the expenditure incurred on printing the agenda papers and sending them to syndicate members for the 12 meetings held last year amounted to nearly ₹3.5 lakh.

The option of sending e-agenda had been discussed at PU earlier but could not be implemented. In 2015, PU had decided had sent soft copies of the agenda to its senators. However, this was discontinued. At that time, the university had also decided that LCD screens and Wi-Fi services will be made available in the senate room.

PU senator and former syndicate member, professor Rajat Sandhir said, “I feel this step has been delayed. The university announced during the first meeting in 2019 that tabs would be given to members but that hasn’t been done even though we have raised the issue several times.”

“We have already implemented e-agenda for faculty of science, saving almost 25,000 to 50,000 pages per meeting,” he added.

Syndicate member Rabinder Nath Sharma said, “If the university is planning to send e-agendas to syndicate members, I would suggest they keep it optional. I do not have much understanding of technology and I need a hard copy.”