Patiala DC orders girdawari to access damage to tomato cultivation

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 22:37 IST

Deputy commissioner (DC) Kumar Amit has ordered special girdawari after reports of excessive damage to tomato cultivation in Sanaur assembly segment of Patiala on Wednesday.

Sanaur MLA Harinderpal Singh Chandumajra had raised the issue in the Punjab assembly and briefed the House about the loss to tomato crop due to extreme winter.

He had claimed that tomato crop on at least 100 acre got damaged in Asarpur, Jogipur, Kartarpur, Noorkheri, Bhudhanpur, Basar and other villages in his constituency.

“The farmers had to bear huge financial losses due to the damages and should be compensated accordingly. I request the government to provide immediate financial relief to the farmers,” he said.

On Wednesday, cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu informed the Punjab cabinet that the Patiala DC has ordered a special girdawari into the matter and ordered the revenue officers concerned to conduct an inquiry.