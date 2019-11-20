Patiala doctor found prescribing expensive medicines: Removal sought

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 22:10 IST

In an alleged nexus with medical stores, a paediatrician was found to be prescribing expensive medicines from outside the Mata Kaushalya Hospital in Patiala. The incident took place on Monday and came to fore Wednesday when the medical superintendent of the hospital asked the Patiala civil surgeon to remove the doctor from the hospital.

An official, pleading anonymity, said, “Medicines with the composition, which the doctor prescribed, are available at the Jan Aushadhi store for just ₹65 and outside the hospital for ₹800.”

Dr Renu Agarwal, the medical superintendent of Mata Kaushalya Hospital, said, “There is no need to conduct any inquiry into the matter. Everything is clear and evident. The doctor does not come under my jurisdiction, so I can’t take any action.”

“The said doctor was recruited here under the National Health Mission (NHM) through the civil surgeon, post-retirement. And I cannot take any action against him. Therefore, I have written to the civil surgeon to remove the doctor from our hospital,” Dr Agarwal said.

According to the complaint, the accused doctor was found prescribing medicines to a patient on Monday. The patient visited the Jan Aushadhi store, situated on the hospital premises and few medical stores outside the hospital to buy the medicines.

However, apart from a private medical store, the Jan Aushadhi store staff and other private centres failed to read the prescription. Even the civil surgeon was unable to read it.

The patient later found out that the doctor had written the brand name of medicines instead of salts. Later, the patient visited the doctor again and this time the doctor prescribed salts of medicines. The patient was able to buy them from the Jan Aushadhi store for just ₹65.

Dr Agarwal said, “We have told doctors to prescribed only salts of medicines instead of brand names. I have issued multiple directions in this regard.”

Patiala civil surgeon Dr Harish Malhotra said, “I have written to the managing director (MD) of the National Health Mission (NHM) to take appropriate action against the accused doctor.”