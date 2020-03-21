Patiala gears up for three-day precautionary ‘Janata Curfew’

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 21:16 IST

To stop the Covid-19 outbreak, the Royal City has geared up for the ‘Janata Curfew’, under which people have been urged to stay indoors from 5am to 9pm from March 22 to 24.

The city has no positive cases of Covid-19 so far, but the district administration has put almost 810 people, having history of foreign travel or contact with foreign travellers, under home quarantine as a precaution.

The district health departement has conducted tests of 36 suspected cases all are which were found to be negative.

“The administration is fully prepared for three-day ‘Janata Curfew’ till March 24. We appeal to the residents to stay at their homes. We have made elaborate arrangements to meet any exigency,” said deputy commissioner (DC) Kumar Amit.

“No one should violate the government advisories as they are aimed at ensuring safety of people. Every individual should remain inside their houses as it will help in stopping the spreading of Covid-19,” he added.

He said that the till Friday night, 622 persons were under home survillence and quarantined as a precautionary measure. A list of nearly 200 people was sent by the state government, following which, they were also put under home quarantine.

“Officers and staff have been deputed to ensure that people with foreign travel history are quarantined,” the DC said.

Meanwhile, the 11 quarantine centres have been setup at different locations in district under the supervision of the district health department.

The heads of all departments have been directed to remain available at their postings stations and ensure all preventive measures. Police has been deputed at different places.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu has asked the field officials to restrict movement of public transport, even in villages.

The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has been directed to provide transport facilities in case of emergency, while the health department and medical college will look after medical facilities, revenue department will provide bedding, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) will ensure uninterrupted power supply and the food and civil supplies department has to ensure availability of ration and other required food items.

SAFETY FIRST

Under the Disaster Management Act, quarantine areas have been set up at the following places in Patiala:

Chiranjiv Ashram with 150 beds

Government College for Girls with 450 beds

Government Mohindra College with 200 beds

Government State College of Education with 342 beds

National Institute of Sports Patiala with 120 beds

Government Polytechnic College with 200 beds

Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib with 200 beds

Gurdwara Parmeshar Dwar Sahib with 200 beds

Khalsa College with 70 beds

Lakshmi Bai Dental College with 250 beds

Gurdwara Bahadur Garh with 150 beds