Patiala MC to draft bylaws to tackle stray cattle menace

After a series of deaths caused by stray cattle, the Patiala municipal corporation(MC) is going to draft bylaws on the registration and control of stray animals and compensation to families of victims.The agenda related to it will be tabled in a general house meeting on Friday.

In 2017, the local government department drafted the bylaws on controlling stray animals and compensation to families and had directed civic bodies across the state to adopt it and pass a resolution in their respective general houses. However, it has been hanging fire since then.

“It is unfortunate that it took the MC three years to study the draft bylaws and to issue a notification,” a senior official said.

As per the draft, the compensation in case of death to the victim or their legal heirs is ₹1 lakh and in case of any injury, it is proportionate to the degree of the injury caused as certified by civil surgeon.

As many as five death have been caused due to stray cattle between July and August this year. Stray cattle can be seen roaming freely on national and state highways across district and highly populated interiors parts of Patiala (urban) and other link roads.

MC Commissioner, Gurpreet Singh Khaira, said they have gone through the draft bylaws thorughly and made certain changes as per the civic body’s requirements.

“We have had the bylaws vetted by the MC’s law officer. They will be presented before the members of the general house, following which the resolution for their notification will be issued,” the commissioner said.

MC already facing the heat

The officials of Patiala MC and district administration are already facing the heat from the families of two victims who died in road accidents caused due to stray animals.

Family of 40-year-old Amrik Singh who died after he was attacked by a stray bull on July 17 approached permanent lok adalat (public utility services), to seek compensation worth ₹60 lakh for their loss.

In the other case, the family of 34-year-old Mandeep Singh, who died in a road accident caused due to stray cattle, is seeking a compensation of ₹2 crore.

Other key issued to be discussed in general house

In the general house meeting on Friday, the Patiala municipal corporation will table the agenda discuss the adoption of model bylaws for solid waste management, cleanliness and sanitation. There will be discussion on finalisation of policies for shifting of dairies, imposing a complete ban on single use plastic and plastic carry bags in Patiala, adopting bylaws to tackle vector-borne diseases, setting up carcass utilisation plant and launching bio-mining project.

Besides it, the general house will also decide the fate of a Noida-based companyHari Bhari Recyclable Waste Management Private Limited that was awarded tenders for door-to-door garbage collection project. The company has completely failed to implement the project so far.

Moreover, the issues related to transferring land to Patiala development authority for beautification of ‘Vadi Nadi’, ‘Chotti Nadi’ and ther tributaries in Patiala; cleanliness of covered drains and installation of rain water harvesting system in residential and commercial establishments, are also listed in the meeting agenda.

