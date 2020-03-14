PGIMER calls for more blood donations in wake of Covid-19

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 00:46 IST

Apprehending a dip in blood donation and collection after the coronavirus outbreak, the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has written to the central government to devise a strategy to encourage people to donate blood.

Dr Ratti Ram Sharma, head department of transfusion medicine, PGIMER, has written to the director of National Blood Transfusion Council under the Union ministry of health and family welfare stating that in view of the present viral pandemic Covid -19, various blood donor organisations are apprehensive about organising blood donation camps due to messages being circulated through various agencies advising people against mass gatherings.

“But at the same time holding blood donation camps is important which must go on to maintain adequate inventory of blood and blood components to cater to the patients’ needs in various hospitals,” the letter states.

The institute has requested that the authorities concerned should be apprised of the impact of advisories on mass gatherings on blood supply and necessary approvals for generating awareness among the general public through various channels to keep on coming for voluntary blood donation during the pandemic.

The department of Transfusion Medicine, PGIMER, Chandigarh provides round the clock support for blood and blood components requirements for needy and critically ill patients from the northern region as well as from all over India. For this, the department collects around 60,000 units of blood annually and supplies more than 1.5 lakh blood components. The major (90%) source is healthy voluntary donors in the region.

“The recent advisories from government and University Grants Commission to avoid gathering of large number of people at any given moment does not discourage voluntary blood donation activity. Since blood donation is planned and carried in a staggered manner, in small numbers, observing all due precautions that are advised for mitigating the spread of disease,” the department said.

Department of transfusion medicine, PGIMER, has urged voluntary blood donors and social organisations to come forward to donate blood with preference to donate at the Blood Donation Centre at PGI, Chandigarh (Room Number 107, Advanced Trauma Centre, Nehru Hospital, PGI) and in small camps following precautions. The Blood Donation Centre functions from 9am to 8pm on all days, including Saturdays and Sundays.