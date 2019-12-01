e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 30, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 01, 2019

PGIMER Chandigarh adjudgedbest in promoting cadaveric donation

Union health and family welfare minister Dr Harsh Vardhan presented the award at an event organised to celebrate the 10th Indian Organ Donation Day at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Saturday.

chandigarh Updated: Dec 01, 2019 01:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has been adjudged as the best Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (ROTTO) for promoting cadaver organ donation.

Union health and family welfare minister Dr Harsh Vardhan presented the award at an event organised to celebrate the 10th Indian Organ Donation Day at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Saturday.

The institute was also awarded the “Best Hospital award in the field of deceased organ donation by Ashwani Kumar Choubey, minister of state ministry of health and family welfare.

“It is the third time that the PGIMER has won the national award for its contribution towards the deceased organ donation programme. Earlier, the institute won the national award in the best hospital category for 2015-16 and 2016-17,” an official press release stated.

Kuldeep Singh and his father Madan Goel of Dera Bassi, Mohali, were also felicitated for donating the organs of Kuldeep’s deceased son, Ravi Kapoor, 29. They got standing ovation from the audience for their gesture. Expressing his delight at the achievement, PGIMER director Dr Jagat Ram said, “It is an honour for the institute to be adjudged best for promotion of deceased organ donation for the third time.”

tags
top news
India and Japan corner Pakistan over terror, demand ‘irreversible’ action
India and Japan corner Pakistan over terror, demand ‘irreversible’ action
Hafiz Saeed to face trial for terror financing charges on December 7
Hafiz Saeed to face trial for terror financing charges on December 7
‘Should break strange circle of disputes’: China on ties with India
‘Should break strange circle of disputes’: China on ties with India
Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra govt wins floor test as BJP walks out
Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra govt wins floor test as BJP walks out
London Bridge attacker wanted ‘first hand terror experience’ in J-K
London Bridge attacker wanted ‘first hand terror experience’ in J-K
Salman reacts to Hyderabad vet’s rape: ‘These are worst kind of shaitans’
Salman reacts to Hyderabad vet’s rape: ‘These are worst kind of shaitans’
‘Yasir Shah & Shan Masood were probably yawning’: Akram slams Pak fielders
‘Yasir Shah & Shan Masood were probably yawning’: Akram slams Pak fielders
Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA wins floor test in Maharashtra, BJP walks out
Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA wins floor test in Maharashtra, BJP walks out
trending topics
Pragya ThakurHTLS 2019Ragini MMS 2Deepika PadukoneAnanya PandayAirtelReliance Jio Fiber PlansRRB Result 2019Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India News

Chandigarh News