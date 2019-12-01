PGIMER Chandigarh adjudgedbest in promoting cadaveric donation

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 01, 2019 01:59 IST

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has been adjudged as the best Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (ROTTO) for promoting cadaver organ donation.

Union health and family welfare minister Dr Harsh Vardhan presented the award at an event organised to celebrate the 10th Indian Organ Donation Day at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Saturday.

The institute was also awarded the “Best Hospital award in the field of deceased organ donation by Ashwani Kumar Choubey, minister of state ministry of health and family welfare.

“It is the third time that the PGIMER has won the national award for its contribution towards the deceased organ donation programme. Earlier, the institute won the national award in the best hospital category for 2015-16 and 2016-17,” an official press release stated.

Kuldeep Singh and his father Madan Goel of Dera Bassi, Mohali, were also felicitated for donating the organs of Kuldeep’s deceased son, Ravi Kapoor, 29. They got standing ovation from the audience for their gesture. Expressing his delight at the achievement, PGIMER director Dr Jagat Ram said, “It is an honour for the institute to be adjudged best for promotion of deceased organ donation for the third time.”