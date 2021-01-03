e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2021-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Photo studio employee found dead under mysterious circumstances in Ludhiana

Photo studio employee found dead under mysterious circumstances in Ludhiana

His colleague was found unconscious and froth was emitting from their mouths

chandigarh Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 23:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

A 25-year-old employee of a photo studio in Jagraon was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his workplace on Sunday while his colleague was found unconscious.

The deceased has been identified as Happy of Jagraon. His co-worker Aman has been admitted to the hospital.

Froth was emitting from their mouths, which prompted police to explore the angel of suicide or food poisoning. But, food leftover or poison have not been found in the room, which is on the first floor of the studio.

Inspector Nidhan Singh, station house officer at Jagraon city police station, said that nothing unusual has been captured in the CCTV camera installed in the room. He said that Aman, Happy, Rama, Sunny and Anand, employees of Kaka ji studio on Kuchha Malak Road, had slept in the studio on Saturday night.

On Sunday morning Rama, Sunny and Anand left, while Happy and Aman decided to stay back.As seen in the footage, Happy and Aman had gone to the washroom at 8.30am and 9.24am, respectively, and gone back to sleep again.The son of the studio’s owner was first to notice them at 12.30pm.

He immediately sounded the police and rushed them to hospital.The inspector added that the situation will be clear after recording Aman’s statement. Inquest proceedings have been initiated under Section 174 of CrPC.

top news
Ahead of talks with farmers, Tomar, Rajnath discuss strategy to end impasse
Ahead of talks with farmers, Tomar, Rajnath discuss strategy to end impasse
Covaxin more likely to work against newer strains like UK variant: Vardhan
Covaxin more likely to work against newer strains like UK variant: Vardhan
Farmers in Haryana march towards Delhi, police use teargas to disperse them
Farmers in Haryana march towards Delhi, police use teargas to disperse them
Tricolour to be installed at UNSC stakeout as India begins 2-year tenure
Tricolour to be installed at UNSC stakeout as India begins 2-year tenure
PM Modi dials Sourav Ganguly; angioplasty likely for 2 more arteries for BCCI chief
PM Modi dials Sourav Ganguly; angioplasty likely for 2 more arteries for BCCI chief
Covaxin possibly more potent to fight mutant strain: ICMR chief
Covaxin possibly more potent to fight mutant strain: ICMR chief
Anthony Fauci says US Covid-19 vaccine pace picking up after slow start
Anthony Fauci says US Covid-19 vaccine pace picking up after slow start
Watch: Amid China tension, Tibetans in India vote for Parliament-in-exile
Watch: Amid China tension, Tibetans in India vote for Parliament-in-exile
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In