Police registered 139 FIRs in immigration fraud: Haryana minister

Police registered 139 FIRs in immigration fraud: Haryana minister

The police have also arrested 11 people and seized a car and cash amounting to ₹10.52 lakh from their possession

chandigarh Updated: Jun 09, 2020 23:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Haryana Police have registered 139 first information reports (FIRs) against travel agents accused of facilitating illegal migration and duping people, home minister Anil Vij said on Tuesday.

The police have also arrested 11 people and seized a car and cash amounting to ₹10.52 lakh from their possession.

Vij said that immigration fraud and ‘kabootarbazi’ (human trafficking) will be eradicated from the state. A special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted to question fraudsters who allegedly duped youngsters on the pretext of sending them abroad. The move comes after over 70 illegal migrants from Haryana were deported by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), a US law enforcement agency tasked to remove illegal migrants from the American soil.

IG, Karnal range and SIT chief, Bharti Arora said they are taking strict and prompt action in this regard. “The police have arrested 11 persons from various districts after conducting raids. Among them, Jagtar alias Jaggi has been arrested from Kaithal district and ₹10, 000 cash along with a car were recovered from his possession.

Somnath of Ismailabad has been arrested in two separate cases and ₹7.50 lakh cash was recovered from his possession,’’ she said. Arora said that Rajkumar alias Raju, a resident of Dhand in Kaithal was arrested along with ₹1.37 lakh while Jagdish alias Jaggi of Sitamai, Karnal has been arrested with ₹70,000.

Similarly, in a case registered at Baldev Nagar, Ambala, Labh Singh alias Kaka, resident of Patiala, Ravindra of Jundla, Deepak Narwal of Madlauda, Anil alias Mahaveer of Madhuban, Hardeep Singh of Kabulpur Khera, Assandh, Rajendra of Assandh and Om Prakash of Israna were arrested with ₹85,000 cash.

She said that in Gharaunda, Nigdu, Indri and Assandh, four cases have also been registered on the complaints of the victims and investigation is underway.

