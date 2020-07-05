Policeman booked forstripping 3 men, recording video in Ludhiana in 2019

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 22:12 IST

At a time when police brutality in Tamil Nadu was in the news, inspector Baljinder Singh, former station house officer (SHO) at the Khanna Sadar police station, was booked on Sunday for assaulting, illegally detaining and stripping three men and recording a video. Sections of The Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and Information Technology Act have also been added to the FIR lodged at the police station City-1 of Khanna.

Baljinder Singh is currently posted at Ferozepur, Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harpreet Singh confirmed.

He is yet to be arrested.

In a nine second video reportedly recorded around 12 months back, three persons were allegedly seen standing nude before the SHO, whose voice was audible though his face could not be seen.

The three men in question were Jagpal Singh Jogi, the husband of a former sarpanch allegedly involved in a land dispute with a Doraha based Congress leader. Last year in June, when he was watering his crops, Bajlinder Singh, then SHO at police station Sadar had arrested him, his son Gurvir Singh and friend Jaswant Singh.

They were allegedly beaten up brutally at the police station and forced to strip, after which a video was recorded.

Jogi also added that later they were implicated in a false case of burglary.

After the video went viral and Jogi complained about the incident to Punjab director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta through an advocate, he directed the inspector general of police (IGP), Ludhiana Range, to carry out a fact-finding inquiry into the matter on April 16.

On April 23 this year, the phone that was used to record the video and circulate it was traced by the police to constable Varun Kumur, chhota munshi at the sadar police station. His statement was recorded in which he claimed that Baljinder Singh had recorded the video.

However, Kumar could not come up with a satisfactory response when asked about forwarding of the videos. He was transferred to police lines with immediate effect.