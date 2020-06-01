e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Power reforms to raise borrowing limit not OK: Bajwa to PM

Power reforms to raise borrowing limit not OK: Bajwa to PM

Though he welcomed the economic boost announced to make the nation self-reliant, Bajwa pointed out that Centre take on reforming power subsidies in the state would be perilous.

chandigarh Updated: Jun 01, 2020 01:50 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa in a letter to the Prime Minister on Sunday raised apprehension over certain economic packages released by the Centre stating that these could negatively impact state governments and their fiscal situation.

Though he welcomed the economic boost announced to make the nation self-reliant, Bajwa pointed out that Centre take on reforming power subsidies in the state would be perilous.

“The central government has declared that power subsidies must be reformed in the state. This has forced the Punjab government to discuss direct benefit transfers of subsidies to farmers and other measures that could potentially affect their livelihood. By forcing the states to act in a certain manner, the centre is attempting to dictate their economic policy,” the MP stated in the letter.

He added, “I caution that such moves will cause resentment among the citizens, especially in these economically distressing times. Rather than providing succour to our farmers, such reforms will only penalise them further.”

He urged the PM to reconsider such a structural adjustment approach during this distressed economic situation.

