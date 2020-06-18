e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 18, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / PPE makers fail to get orders, Capt urges PM to allow export

PPE makers fail to get orders, Capt urges PM to allow export

In a letter to the PM, Amarinder said the PPE manufacturers rose to the occasion in the wake of the Covid outbreak to make Punjab self-reliant in the production of this critical equipment needed by frontline warriors to fight the pandemic

chandigarh Updated: Jun 18, 2020 22:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to permit the manufacturers of personal protection equipment (PPE) to export their surplus stock.

In a letter to the PM, Amarinder said the PPE manufacturers rose to the occasion in the wake of the Covid outbreak to make Punjab self-reliant in the production of this critical equipment needed by frontline warriors to fight the pandemic. “Permitting them to export the PPE body coveralls will also give an impetus to the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan recently launched by the Centre,” he said. A total of 128 firms in Punjab have been given approval for production of PPE.

Citing the surplus capacity, the CM said there was not enough domestic demand of PPE at present. “The manufacturers are finding it difficult to obtain orders. Of the 128 approved manufacturers, only 18 units have received orders from the Centre,” he said. The approved manufacturers have a cumulative current capacity to make 5.21 lakh PPE coveralls daily.

top news
‘Lot of asymptomatic cases’: Top China infection expert on Covid-19 cluster
‘Lot of asymptomatic cases’: Top China infection expert on Covid-19 cluster
On Ladakh border incident, China official asked 6 questions. Answers none
On Ladakh border incident, China official asked 6 questions. Answers none
‘Let us get the facts straight’: S Jaishankar’s comeback to Rahul Gandhi barb
‘Let us get the facts straight’: S Jaishankar’s comeback to Rahul Gandhi barb
Stay home this Yoga Day, says PM Modi in video message on bridging distances
Stay home this Yoga Day, says PM Modi in video message on bridging distances
No soldiers missing after Galwan Valley clash, says Indian Army
No soldiers missing after Galwan Valley clash, says Indian Army
Sushant Singh Rajput paid salaries to his staff 3 days before death
Sushant Singh Rajput paid salaries to his staff 3 days before death
Retweet of PM Modi’s old tweets in Tharoor’s reminder on China’s Ladakh aggression
Retweet of PM Modi’s old tweets in Tharoor’s reminder on China’s Ladakh aggression
125 days, Rs 50,000 crore, 25 schemes: Govt’s job push for migrant workers
125 days, Rs 50,000 crore, 25 schemes: Govt’s job push for migrant workers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaManish SisodiaSushant Singh RajputTS Telangana Inter Result 2020HPBOSE 12th Results 2020 LiveTelangana TS Inter Results 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In