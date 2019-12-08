Probe politician-gangster nexus, Amarinder tells DGP

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 00:15 IST

Taking suo motu cognisance of media reports alleging politician-gangster nexus in the state, chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh has asked director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta to inquire into the matter.

Promising stern action against anyone found to be so involved, Capt at the same time expressed full confidence in his colleagues. The chief minister has directed the DGP to inquire into the “allegations as made out from the documents and photos” that have been submitted to him and which “prove to the contrary” of the allegations made by opposition parties, said Amarinder in his order issued on Thursday.

The photographs show a notorious history-sheeter, who has many cases against him and has links with a known gangster, with top Akali leaders, including SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, former minister Bikram Majithia and Union minister Harsimrat Badal, said an official spokesperson.

Amarinder made it clear that “no one found encouraging unlawful activities in the state will be spared and stern action, whatever warranted as per law, shall be taken”.

“I have no doubt that none of my colleagues is involved in any such nefarious activities,” the CM further said, in response to the allegations levelled by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who have targeted jails minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa over the past few days, in the wake of the murder of former Akali sarpanch Dalbir Dhilwan.

Rejecting the allegations as false and baseless, Randhawa himself has challenged the Akali leaders, saying that he was ready for probe by any independent agency or even a sitting judge. “It was the Akalis whose patronage to gangsters and jail mismanagement had destroyed the system,” Randhawa said, demanding that Sukhbir Badal must also get probed Bikram Singh Majithia’s complicity with drug smugglers and gangsters.

Randhawa had said that the jailed gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, with whom he (jails minister) was being accused of association, was active during the SAD-BJP rule, with as many as 29 of the 44 cases registered against him confined to former minister Bikram Singh Majithia’s constituency alone.