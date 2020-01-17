PU nod to reservation policy for its constituent colleges

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 01:10 IST

Panjab University approved the reservation policy for the recruitment of teachers in its constituent colleges on Thursday .

The 100-point reservation roster was approved by a university panel that was constituted by the syndicate to prepare the roster in consonance with the directions of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Panjab University has six constituent colleges in Sikhwala (Sri Muktsar Sahib), Balachaur (SBS Nagar), Nihalsingh Wala (Moga), Dharamkot (Moga), Mokham Khan Wala (Ferozepur) and Guru Harsahai (Ferozepur).

According to the 100 point roster for reservation of the government of Punjab, one seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribes after every three seats in the direct recruitment method. On the 100 point scale, vacancies falling at the serial numbers 15, 35, 55, 75 and 95 shall be treated as reserved for members of the backward class.

In the six constituent colleges, all 83 sanctioned posts are vacant. As per the new reservation roster, there will now be 21 seats reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC), 10 for Backward Classes, 11 for ex-soldiers and three for physically handicapped. Besides these, one post will be reserved for freedom fighters.

Now, according to the new roster, the rate of reservation for Scheduled Castes will be 25% and 5% for backward classes under the direct recruitment process.

A member of the committee, pleading anonymity said, “After several inconclusive meetings, members have approved the 100 point-roster for reservation of teaching posts in constituent colleges. The recruitment will now be done as per the norms of the Punjab government.”

The UGC in its March 5 letter had directed varsities to implement the reservation policy of the government of India. Amending Clause 6(c) of the UGC guidelines, 2006, the letter has directed all universities, deemed to be universities, colleges and other grant-in-aid institutions to prepare a roster system keeping the departments as a unit for all levels of teachers as applicable, in case of reservation for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

It has also directed institutions to apply the roster department-wise to the total number of posts in each of the categories, professor, associate professor and assistant professor, within the department or subject.

Moreover, the Punjab Government in its February 2019 letter addressed to all departments working under it has directed them to implement the 100-point roster for reservation of different posts.

“The roster approved by the committee will be sent to Punjab government and then to PU syndicate for their approval,” said a committee member.