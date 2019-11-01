e-paper
PU seals two eateries amid ruckus at Student Centre

The university had served multiple notices to the shop owners after their lease had ended in July

chandigarh Updated: Nov 01, 2019 23:56 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The move was opposed by the students, including members of the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council.
The Panjab University (PU) authorities on Friday sealed two eateries, Mamma Mia and Nescafe, at the Student Centre.

The authorities acted on the orders passed by the registrar’s office.The move was opposed by the students, including members of the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC).

The university had served multiple notices to the shop owners after their lease had ended in July. The varsity had also given a four-month extension to the shop owners which ended on October 31.

A member of the committee constituted to look into the matter, requesting anonymity, said, “Their five-year lease had ended and the university had served multiple notices to the shop owners to renew.”

A sealed eatery at Student Centre in Panjab University, Chandigarh, on Friday.
ALTERNATIVE SOUGHT

The PUCSC members submitted a representation to the registrar’s office of the varsity objecting the closure of the shops and sought alternate shops.

A meeting held between the student council members and the PU officials at the office of dean students’ welfare in the morning remained inconclusive and it was decided that another meeting will be held at 5.30pm at the vice-chancellor’s office.

PUCSC joint secretary Manpreet Singh Mahal said, “The authorities must give workers and owners of the shops an alternate source to sustain their livelihood. Putting a lock on someone’s daily income is not the right solution to any problem.”

Chief of university security Ashwani Koul said, “We have performed our duty and if anyone has any grievance he or she can approach the committee in a disciplined way. Also, the legal owners of the shops should come forward.”

No further decisions were taken by the authorities in the second meeting as the shop owners did not turn up.

PU registrar Karamjeet Singh said, “We are not taking any action against the students. The lease had ended and we served two notices to them, but they did not comply with them.” 

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 23:56 IST

