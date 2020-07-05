e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / PU syndicate to moot one-year LLM course at Hoshiarpur regional centre

PU syndicate to moot one-year LLM course at Hoshiarpur regional centre

It will also take a call on discontinuing certain courses at Guru Nanak Educational Trust, Model Town, Ludhiana.

chandigarh Updated: Jul 05, 2020 11:30 IST
Dar Ovais
Dar Ovais
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Representational photo
Representational photo
         

The members of Panjab University (PU) syndicate in their upcoming meeting will take a call on starting a one-year LLM course in the morning shift at PU’s regional centre in Hoshiarpur from the next academic session.

The syndicate meeting will be held before July 14 as the one on June 25 was postponed after a university staffer tested positive for Covid-19. However, no new date has been announced yet. Around 15 agenda items will be tabled in the next meeting including the start of one-year LLM morning shift course at Swami Sarvanand Giri Panjab University Regional Centre in Hoshiarpur.

The syndics will decide on the proposal regarding the grant of one additional unit, comprising 60 seats, in BA LLB honours from 2020-21 academic session and start of the morning shift LLM course with an intake of 20 seats at the Hoshiarpur centre.

They will also take a call on discontinuing certain courses at Guru Nanak Educational Trust, Model Town, Ludhiana, from 2020-21 academic session. The head of the Trust had written to PU last year in August to discontinue at least seven courses, including MA and BA in political science, BSc microbiology, BA in public administration.

Also, a proposal which was given by PU senator Dr Dalip Kumar seeking amendment in Regulation 3 of the Panjab University Calendar Volume I will be tabled in the upcoming syndicate meeting.

APPOINTMENT OF DSW

The PU syndicate will take a call on the appointment of the Dean Students Welfare (DSW) of the university. Professor S K Tomar was given charge as the interim DSW after the members did not reach consensus on appointing Prof Devinder Singh, whose name was proposed by vice-chancellor in a meeting in May.

