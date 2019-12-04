Amarinder to showcase MSME opportunities at Punjab Progressive Investors Summit tomorrow

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 16:38 IST

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh will have an interactive session with the corporate who’s who at the two-day Punjab Progressive Investors Summit, starting on Thursday with the focus on putting the state’s MSME sector on the centrestage of the global value chain.

The chief minister’s session on ‘Blueprint for accelerating growth’ on the first day will have East India Hotels executive chairman PRS Oberoi, Kotak Mahindra Bank executive vice-chairman and managing director Uday Kotak, ITC Group chairman Sanjiv Puri, Hinduja Group (Europe) chairman Prakash Hinduja, Hero Enterprise chairman Sunil Kant Munjal and Vardhman Textiles vice-chairman and joint managing director Suchita Jain as participants.

The keynote address will be delivered by the ambassador of Japan to India, Satoshi Suzuki.

HPCL-Mittal Entery Ltd (HMEL) managing director and CEO Prabh Das will share his experiences during the session, which will also see MSME awards and HDFC loan disbursal.

The second panel discussion will be among Bharti Enterprise chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, HDFC managing director Aditya Puri, DLF vice-chairman Rajeev Singh, SHARAF Group vice-chairman Sharafuddin Sharaf and Bharat Hotels (Lalit Hotels) chief managing director Jyotsna Suri.

EMERGING TRENDS

The two-day summit aims to showcase the investment climate in the state and offers opportunities for prospective collaborations, a government spokesperson said.

It will be a platform for global leaders, industrialists and experts to come together to share their narratives on emerging markets and trends and discuss ways to address the shifting industry requirements in this age of disruptions, said Vini Mahajan, additional chief secretary, Invest Punjab, the summit organiser.

The MSME session on Day 1 will see representatives from the World Bank and the UN Industrial Development Organisation, apart from Sandhar Technologies, Capital Small Finance Bank, Fresh F&V and Frozen Food and ITC.

A highlight of the session will be a memorandum of exchange with ecommerce platforms Flipkart and Amazon.

Top managements from Hero Cycles, KPMG India and New Swan will share their experiences during the session.

STARTUP DESTINATION

A parallel session on ‘How to make Punjab the next startup destination’ will have delegates from AgNext Technologies, Bharat Fund, Sonalika Industries, Indian Angel Network and founding partner of IAN Fund.

At the same time, a session hosted by Britain will see a discussion on ‘Punjab and UK: Opportunities for innovation and technology’ with top representatives from trade and investment.

British deputy high commissioner to India Andrew Ayre will make a country presentation during the session.