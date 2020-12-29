Punjab Cong protest against CAA today

chandigarh

Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar on Sunday said the party will hold a protest march against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Ludhiana on Monday.

Jakhar said chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Punjab affairs in-charge Asha Kumari, cabinet ministers and other party leaders of the state would participate in the protest. “The entire country is united to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act,” he said in a statement here.

Lambasting the Uttar Pradesh government for “indecent behaviour” with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jakhar said the incident reflected hatred approach and dirty politics of the saffron party that sounds bugle of “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” loudly. “The Modi government is afraid of Priyanka as she leads the nationwide campaign against the CAA passed by the NDA government to harm the spirit of our Constitution,” he said.

The Punjab Congress chief asked state leaders of the BJP to tell how many jobs were provided to youth of Punjab by the Central government and what projects and schemes were brought to the state. He also accused them of creating hindrance in the release of GST share of the state from the centre. “The aim of the central government is to weaken the non-BJP state governments by making delay in GST share payment to states,” he alleged, blaming the previous SAD-BJP government for all the financial problems of the state.

SECURITY UP IN LUDHIANA

Security has been beefed up ahead of the Congress protest march against the CAA from Daresi Ground to Mata Rani Chowk. The local BJP unit has also planned to hold a parallel march in favour of the CAA, it is learnt.