e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab Engineering College: Covid lockdown halts preparations for centenary celebrations

Punjab Engineering College: Covid lockdown halts preparations for centenary celebrations

The institution will complete 100 years in 2021 and had planned a 16-month long celebration from August 2021 to December 2022

chandigarh Updated: Aug 02, 2020 22:41 IST
Dar Ovais
Dar Ovais
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Representative image/HT
Representative image/HT
         

The Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown imposed to contain its spread has halted preparations for centenary celebrations of Punjab Engineering College (PEC) scheduled for next year.

The institution will complete 100 years in 2021 and had planned a 16-month long celebration from August 2021 to December 2022.

PEC had also constituted a committee earlier this year to work on modalities for the celebrations, but the panel could not meet amid surging Covid cases.

An event is scheduled in August next year to mark the beginning of the celebrations, but the institute’s director, Dheeraj Sanghi, said they are not sure if it will be held.

“This is not our focus right now. We have started semester online and are trying to provide the best education possible to students,” Sanghi said.

PEC had sought a ₹750-crore grant from the administration last year to upgrade infrastructure ahead of its 100th anniversary. The proposal was ratified during a meet of the board of governors on October 12 last year.

Now, with the lockdown slowing down the economy, there is no clarity if PEC will receive the major grant.

“We cannot seek a major grant from the government right now. We haven’t even sent a reminder to the administration regarding our proposal amid the current crisis,” Sanghi said.

top news
Amit Shah admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after testing Covid-19 positive
Amit Shah admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after testing Covid-19 positive
IPL 2020 to be held from Sep 19 to Nov 10, Chinese sponsors retained
IPL 2020 to be held from Sep 19 to Nov 10, Chinese sponsors retained
‘Mind your business’: Punjab CM to Kejriwal on demand for CBI probe into hooch deaths
‘Mind your business’: Punjab CM to Kejriwal on demand for CBI probe into hooch deaths
Bengal govt fixes rates of Covid-19 tests, kits after private hospitals found fleecing patients
Bengal govt fixes rates of Covid-19 tests, kits after private hospitals found fleecing patients
20,000 temples get fresh paint. Ram dhun reverberates as Ayodhya decks up for the big day
20,000 temples get fresh paint. Ram dhun reverberates as Ayodhya decks up for the big day
Babul Supriyo self-isolates. He met Covid-19 positive Amit Shah a day earlier
Babul Supriyo self-isolates. He met Covid-19 positive Amit Shah a day earlier
Suicide car bomb, gunmen attack prison in east Afghanistan; at least one dead
Suicide car bomb, gunmen attack prison in east Afghanistan; at least one dead
Demonstrators chant ‘Modi, Modi’, praise India in Toronto’s anti-China protests
Demonstrators chant ‘Modi, Modi’, praise India in Toronto’s anti-China protests
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In