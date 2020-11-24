Punjab governor’s principal secretary tests positive for Covid-19 again

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 23:33 IST

JM Balamurugan, principal secretary to Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore, on Tuesday tested positive for Covid-19 again, within less than four months. However, whether it is a case of reinfection has not been immediately established.

An official spokesperson said that out of 338 people tested during an exercise at Punjab Raj Bhawan, six people including Balamurugan were found positive. They have been immediately isolated.

Badnore and his family members have, however, tested negative. The spokesperson said that entry and meetings have been restricted at the Raj Bhavan for the time being, and all protocols regarding the pandemic are being followed as per the Government of India’s guidelines.

Balamurugan, a 1994-batch Indian Administrative Services officer, had earlier tested positive on August 9, the official spokesperson said.

Dr Mini P Singh, professor of virology and nodal officer of the Covid-19 laboratory services at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education of Research, Chandigarh, said that further investigation is required to establish if it is a possible case of reinfection.

“To possibly say that it was a case of reinfection, we need to examine whether the patient was symptomatic earlier and what symptoms the patient has exhibited this time. It will require more investigation as well,” said Dr Singh.

Dr Jagdish Chander, head of microbiology department and Covid-19 laboratory at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, said the patient may have tested positive again due to a fragment of the dead virus.

“It can also be a case of reinfection. We need to understand that the testing system (RT-PCR method) is actually a research tool more than a diagnostic test,” he said.

Earlier, a 25-year-old man from Sector 45 had tested positive for Covid-19 within a gap of two months. The person had also donated plasma after recovery.

Experts pointed out that to determine whether it is reinfection or not, a blood sample can be taken to see the formation of antibodies and to see whether the patient is still shedding the virus, or if it is a new infection, the two strains of the virus have to be sequenced.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported a total of 79 fresh cases om Tuesday, which took the tally to 16,848. The death toll rose to 265 as two more patients succumbed. As many as 15,455 (91.7%) patients have recovered so far, including 66 discharged on Tuesday, and 1,128 cases remain active.

P’kula deputy civil surgeon contacts virus

Three days after the Panchkula civil surgeon tested positive for Covid-19, reports of the deputy civil surgeon and four other health workers also came positive on Tuesday.

Civil surgeon Dr Jasjeet Kaur and Dr Mankirat, who is the contact tracing in-charge in Panchkula district, have been in home isolation after being tested positive on Saturday.

Samples of at least 69 health workers, who came in contact with the two doctors, were taken on Monday. After five of them tested positive, the number of health workers who have contracted the virus in the district has reached 171.

“They all are in home isolation and their health is being monitored,” said a senior official.

The total number of infections reported in the district on Tuesday stand at 14. Meanwhile, two people succumbed, taking the toll to 124. They have been identified as a 61-year-old man from Sector 25 and a 41-year-old man from Kalka. Both had diabetes.

As many as 8,396 people have tested positive so far, of whom 7,807 (93%) have been cured and 465 are still undergoing treatment.

Two succumb, 72 test positive in Mohali

In Mohali district, two more people died of Covid-19 on Tuesday while 80 tested positive. Among the fresh cases, 72 surfaced in Mohali city alone.

Of 14,634 people tested positive so far, 269 have died and 12,894 (88.1%) have recovered, including three discharged on Tuesday. Meanwhile, 1,471 cases remain active.

Reviewing the status of the pandemic in the district on Tuesday, deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said testing should be increased twofold with special focus on vulnerable sections. He also called for aggressive contact tracing, aiming for at least 15 contacts per case.