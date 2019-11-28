Punjab launches Web-GIS for ease of doing business

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 23:42 IST

The Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC) has launched Estate Management System (EMS) and Web-GIS (Geographic Information System) to improve transparency and promote ease of doing business in the state. Through EMS, applicants/ allottees will be able to apply for allotment of industrial/ commercial/ residential plots, pay dues online and also avail post-allotment services with respect to their plots. “Web-based GIS will facilitate applicants/allottees to know about land availability, provision of basic amenities, like roads, sewage, electricity etc. and proximity to roads, railways, airports, dry ports etc,” industries and commerce minister Sunder Sham Arora in a statement.

He said all PSIEC allotees will be given access to an online dashboard which will be used for managing all aspects of their industrial plot. Post-allotment services shall be made available online, including, applying water/sewage connection, permission to mortgage, registration of lease deed/conveyance deed, issuance of no dues certificate, conversion from lease to freehold etc.

Additional chief secretary, industries and commerce, Vini Mahajan said that besides being able to apply for above services, allotees will also be able to check the status of their request/ application through dedicated dashboard. “Allotees will also be able to make payments for any fees, installments and outstanding dues and will get alerts/reminders regarding upcoming payment on their registered email-id and mobile number. Grievance redressal/ communication option has been provided on the allottee dashboard to address other issues related to their plots,” she added.