Punjab man gets 12-year imprisonment for murder bid on wife, killing unborn child

The court of Sangrur district and sessions judge Balwinder Singh Sandhu sentenced a man and his aide to 12-year imprisonment for plotting the murder of his wife and killing her unborn child. The court also slapped a fine of ₹1.55 lakh each on the convicts.

The court convicted the woman’s husband Sandeep Singh, 22, of Banga village and his associate Rajat Kumar of Moonak under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 316 (causing death of unborn child amounting to culpable homicide) and 120B (conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The convicts will undergo 12-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) under Sections 307 and 120B, besides, 10-year jail under Section 316 of the IPC. “All sentences will run concurrently,” read the court order.

The police said Sandeep wanted to get rid of his wife as he found her “unattractive”. The incident took place near Ghaggar river in Moonak, around 60km from here, on January 5 last year when the woman, 24, was attacked by Sandeep’s two aides, one of whom has been acquitted.

Police said Sandeep was coming with his wife in a car from Ratta Khera to Banga and stopped for smoking near the Ghaggar. The assailants fired a shot that hit the woman in her stomach.

She was rushed to a private hospital at Tohana in Haryana from where doctors referred her to CMC Hisar. Though she survived the attack, doctors could not save her foetus.

The police said the bullet hit her from the driver’s side and her husband did not turn up even once after admitting her at the Hisar hospital. The case was registered at Moonak and later, the police recovered a .315 bore pistol, her jewellery from the accused.

