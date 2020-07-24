e-paper
Punjab minister urges National Health Mission staff to not go on strike

Pointing out that the health workers are at the forefront in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic,Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said that the state government was doing everything to serve the people of the state.

chandigarh Updated: Jul 24, 2020 06:33 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Chandigarh
According to the statement, the minister observed that it was time for authorities to live up to the expectations of the people of the state. (Sameer Sehgal/HT file photo)
         

Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Thursday urged the staff of the National Health Mission, Punjab to not go on strike or any mass casual leave.

Pointing out that the health workers are at the forefront in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic, he said that the state government was doing everything to serve the people of the state.

“At this juncture, the staff working under NHM should not even think of such a move as this would not only be anti mankind but also against their call of duty,” the minister added, as per the statement by the state’s Information and Public Relations Department.

According to the statement, the minister observed that it was time for authorities to live up to the expectations of the people of the state. “He further said that despite all odds, the Health Department recently gave NHM employees 6%+12 per cent special Covid-19 increment about two months back,” the release added further.

He said as done in the past, “the state government is always open to any genuine problems being faced by the staff and anyone facing any problems can contact him directly,” the statement said further.

