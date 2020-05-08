Punjab Police ASI shoots kabaddi player over parking tiff, arrested

chandigarh

Updated: May 08, 2020 13:00 IST

A Punjab Police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) shot a kabaddi player dead and injured one of the victim’s friends after they got into a tiff over parking at Lakhan Ke Padde village on Thursday night.

The ASI, Paramjeet Singh, 45, of Bhamuwal village, was posted at the Dhilwan police station. He had gone to Lakhan Ke Padde village to drop a friend. Both the ASI and his friend, Mangu, 28, were arrested on Friday.

The victim, Arvindjit Singh, accompanied by four friends, was returning from the kabaddi ground around 10:30pm when they spotted a suspicious car parked along the roadside. The windows of the car were covered with cloth, station house officer (SHO) Jaspal Singh said.

Arvindjit Singh’s family members grieving at his house in Lakhan Ke Padde village on Friday. ( HT PHOTO )

Arvindjit Singh and his friend Pardeep Singh got off their car and asked those seated within to come out.

“Paramjeet and Mangu were in the car. The ASI got frightened on seeing the two men and ran away but the men caught up with him. Later, they exchanged heated arguments over parking. Enraged, the ASI fired three shots at the victims.Arvindjit Singh was instantly killed while Pardeep was injured,” the SHO said, adding that Pardeep was being treated at a private hospital.

A case has been registered against Paramjeet and Mangu under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Arms Act.Senior superintendent of police Satinder Singh said the accused ASI has been suspended.

KAPURTHALA REPORTS THREE MURDERS IN FIVE DAYS

The kabaddi player’s killing is the third murder to be recorded in Kapurthala in the last five days. The state has been under curfew for one-and-a-half month.

On Monday, a depot holder was beaten to death by four persons of a cop’s family, after he refused to give them free ration under a government scheme. A Congress activist was also murdered by 22 people in Kala Sanghian over old enmity here on Sunday.