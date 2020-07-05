e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Radiologists working sans salaries for three months in Amritsar GMCH

Radiologists working sans salaries for three months in Amritsar GMCH

While the doctors, nurses and other medical staff have received their salaries, our salaries have been pending since April, said radiologist Jagroop Singh

chandigarh Updated: Jul 05, 2020 22:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Radiologists at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Amritsar, have not been paid salaries for the last three months even as they are working seven days a week, amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

“At least seven radiologists, who were transferred to GMCH Amritsar from various government hospitals of Punjab in March 2019, have been working for seven days a week and performing their duties by risking their lives. But while the doctors, nurses and other medical staff have received their salaries, our salaries have been pending since April,” said radiologist Jagroop Singh.

He added, “The Punjab government never disburses salaries on time. We too have families to support and many are the sole earning members of their families.”

“The Indian government had issued orders that all medical staff should be paid complete salaries and on time, and legal action will be taken against those who do not obey the orders. Even then, the state government is not paying salaries to radiologists, who are an essential part of the hospital,” said radiologist Mandeep Kaur.

She added that the hospital authorities have written to the government several times but to no avail. “If our salaries are not paid, we will be forced to boycott Covid-19 duties in protest.”

