e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 17, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Rahul Gandhi, Punjab CM Capt Amarinder vow to force Centre to revoke farm laws

Rahul Gandhi, Punjab CM Capt Amarinder vow to force Centre to revoke farm laws

Chief minister announces proprietary rights soon for those settled in ‘lal dora’ land for long

chandigarh Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 14:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh during a rally in support of Punjab’s farmers in the first week of October.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh during a rally in support of Punjab’s farmers in the first week of October.(HT file photo)
         

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in pledging to force the Centre to revoke the recent farm laws, which they said will be debated in the special session of the Vidhan Sabha on Monday.

Asserting that his government will take all steps to counter the three laws, Captain Amarinder said: “Whatever time I have left with me, I will fight for the farmers and every other section of the state’s people.”

The chief minister also announced his government’s decision to give proprietary rights to those settled in ‘lal dora’ land for long. The ‘lal dora’ is a land in every village and city, which is used for residential purposes without any revenue record.

Welcoming the chief minister’s decision to convene the special session, Rahul said the voice of the farmers was “gagged in Parliament, but it will now resonate in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha and echo in every part of the country till the central government is compelled to withdraw the farm laws”.

SECOND PHASE OF SMART VILLAGE CAMPAIGN LAUNCHED

Virtually launching the second phase of the Smart Village Campaign (SVC-II), along with Captain Amarinder Singh, the Congress MP assured all panchayats of his party full support, as well as the farmers and farm labour, in their fight against the new laws. Representatives of Punjab village panchayats participated in the virtual launch programme.

Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar also took on the BJP over the farm laws, which he said were “designed to kill the farming sector”. The state government, he said, should do everything in its power to prevent that from happening.

top news
China turns Indian proposal on its head, wants de-escalation first and then disengagement
China turns Indian proposal on its head, wants de-escalation first and then disengagement
For first time in 1.5 months, India’s active Covid-19 cases below 8 lakh: Govt
For first time in 1.5 months, India’s active Covid-19 cases below 8 lakh: Govt
LJP sticks to pro-Narendra Modi, anti-JD(U) stance in 2nd list despite BJP snub
LJP sticks to pro-Narendra Modi, anti-JD(U) stance in 2nd list despite BJP snub
In his speech, Nawaz Sharif takes on Imran Khan
In his speech, Nawaz Sharif takes on Imran Khan
Uddhav claimed conspiracy to move Bollywood, Saamana says it’s no cakewalk
Uddhav claimed conspiracy to move Bollywood, Saamana says it’s no cakewalk
Mahagathbandhan releases Bihar polls manifesto, promises to scrap ‘anti-farm laws’
Mahagathbandhan releases Bihar polls manifesto, promises to scrap ‘anti-farm laws’
‘Lock up the Bidens,’ Donald Trump says at Georgia campaign rally
‘Lock up the Bidens,’ Donald Trump says at Georgia campaign rally
A Suitable Boy: Tanya Maniktala and Danesh Razvi on playing an interfaith couple
A Suitable Boy: Tanya Maniktala and Danesh Razvi on playing an interfaith couple
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In