Rahul Gandhi, Punjab CM Capt Amarinder vow to force Centre to revoke farm laws

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 14:25 IST

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in pledging to force the Centre to revoke the recent farm laws, which they said will be debated in the special session of the Vidhan Sabha on Monday.

Asserting that his government will take all steps to counter the three laws, Captain Amarinder said: “Whatever time I have left with me, I will fight for the farmers and every other section of the state’s people.”

The chief minister also announced his government’s decision to give proprietary rights to those settled in ‘lal dora’ land for long. The ‘lal dora’ is a land in every village and city, which is used for residential purposes without any revenue record.

Welcoming the chief minister’s decision to convene the special session, Rahul said the voice of the farmers was “gagged in Parliament, but it will now resonate in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha and echo in every part of the country till the central government is compelled to withdraw the farm laws”.

SECOND PHASE OF SMART VILLAGE CAMPAIGN LAUNCHED

Virtually launching the second phase of the Smart Village Campaign (SVC-II), along with Captain Amarinder Singh, the Congress MP assured all panchayats of his party full support, as well as the farmers and farm labour, in their fight against the new laws. Representatives of Punjab village panchayats participated in the virtual launch programme.

Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar also took on the BJP over the farm laws, which he said were “designed to kill the farming sector”. The state government, he said, should do everything in its power to prevent that from happening.