Railways can ferry stranded trucks if asked: Ambala div

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 18:37 IST

With life coming to a standstill amid the lockdown, stranded truck carriers and their drivers can reach their destinations, if they approach Ambala division of Northern Railway, said an official.

The railway division has extended its run-on run- off (RO- RO) services to transport stranded trucks to their desired locations on a commercial basis.

With the countrywide lockdown, several trucks are stranded at different locations across the country. Despite transportation of essential items being permitted, the lorries are unable to reach their destinations. The RO-RO services could help transport traders across the country.

What is RO-RO service

The RO-RO service allow trucks to be loaded on railway flat wagons. Each train has the capacity to carry 30 to 40 trucks. The service are very popular in Southern Railways.

Explaining more about the service, divisional railway manager GM Singh said, “ The division is ready to commence the service on a commercial basis, if a demands come from the operator or from the state. However, the final decision will be taken after consulting the railway board.”

When asked about whether there was a destination limit for transporting trucks, he said, “ We will drop it across the country, but there are some conditions required to be fulfilled to run these types of trains. For example the station needs a proper ramp from where trucks can be loaded and later unloaded at the location like in our region, Ambala, Patiala and other district stations which have these ramps.

In Chandigarh, around 800 transporters and workers are stranded at the transport parking in Sector 26 amid the curfew, including those from different states.