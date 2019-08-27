Rajvinder Kaur principal of UK International school Moga tells how to encourage students to do better

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 12:38 IST

Your most interesting moment as the principal of UK International School and biggest challenge?

I feel privileged to work with the UK International School as a principal. Challenges such as motivating parents to opt for an English medium school is common.

What helps you identify a talented student or leadership material?

The school conducts debates, extempore and group discussions to enhance the communication skills in students. The school prepares them to step into the world which is full of competition.

Do you believe students should be labelled as ‘mediocre’ or ‘average’? Have you come across a student who has excelled after being labelled as such and can you please tell us about him or her?

We don’t believe in segregating student groups into different categories. All students are treated equally as nobody is born perfect. Our students have had a 100% pass rate.

What should schools do to stop students from indulging in substance abuse?

It is easier to stay out of things than trying to get out of the mess unaffected. This is what we teach our students to keep them away from substance abuse. We also encourage our students to be physically fit through a wide range of sports with highly trained professionals.

One school community outreach project that you are proud of.

Our students visit the old age homes and orphanages twice a year and spend time with people there and distribute various items such as clothes, eatables and stationaries as tokens of love. These create awareness and develops a sense of belongingness among the children.

Initiatives school should take to help students develop an interest in science, mathematics, humanities, or research?

UK International School is basically powered by E-Dac Learning systems which has a variety of content in terms of theoretical and practical knowledge. The young generation believes in more of practical knowledge as it enables them to understand the things better and build up their basics.

At what age do youngsters start firming up career plans? What should schools do to encourage them to explore newer or offbeat avenues?

Youngsters these days need good guidance for their career selection as they start firming up career plans early and the competition is growing day by day. Therefore, at UK International career counselling sessions are with held regularly and students are nurtured as per their talents.

Do teachers have to double up as counsellors for personal and academic advice to students? What are the most common complaints that you have addressed and how?

UK International is basically a home away from home. Teachers act as a parent and mentor. We have a school counsellor who interacts with students on a daily basis and tries to sort issues bothering them. Sometimes the counsellor even communicates with the parents. We also conduct regular parent-teacher meets.

Does your school have any unique programme for all-round holistic development of students?

At UK International, we have introduced a new award called UKIIANS Of the Year. This award is given class-wise, wherein the students are judged on the basis of several factors such as studies, literary events, class participation, examination performance, sports and other activities. This encourages them to work hard and achieve their goals more efficiently.

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 12:09 IST