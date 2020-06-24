Random sampling off target in Amritsar’s containment zones

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 01:27 IST

The health department has failed to achieve the target of random sample collecting for Covid-19 testing in the Amritsar city’s two containment zones, with officials blaming the residents’ reluctance to get tested for fear of being admitted to hospital.

As per the Punjab government’s guidelines, 10% of the population in a containment zone must be tested to check whether there is community transmission in the area. But of more than 15,300 residents in the city’s two containment zones, only 400 swab samples (2.5%) have been collected till date.

In the district’s first containment zone comprising Katra Moti Ram, Katra Parja and Bombay Wala Khoo that have a population of 10,000, only 250 samples were collected in the last 15 days. In the second containment zone comprising Katra Khazana where 5,300 people reside, only 150 samples were collected in the last 10 days.

The district, which has been put in the ‘red-zone’ category, has recorded 831 Covid-19 cases, including 32 deaths.

Civil surgeon Dr Jugal Kishore said, “Teams of senior doctors and accredited social health activists (ASHAs) visiting the containment zones educate the residents about the testing and treatment process, but to no avail. Most people refuse to give their samples thinking their family members will also be taken to hospital if they are found positive.”

Dr Mandeep Sandhu, who is assigned with sample collection from containment zones, said, “First, people do not visit the sample collection centre in their areas. Today, we could only collect 6 samples despite our best efforts to persuade several residents.”

“We are trying to achieve the target. We will now start door-to-door sample collection. A mobile testing van will soon be given to the health department for this,” said additional deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal.