Remove encroachments on Triund: Himachal Pradesh High Court

At a time when the fragile ecosystem of Triund in Kangra district is battling threats of pollution and overcrowding, the Himachal Pradesh high court order directing the Kangra district authority to remove encroachments has come as a breather.

In an order passed in response to a written petition filed by Naresh Sharma, a resident of Dharamshala, the high court has directed the Kangra deputy commissioner to inspect the area and file a status report by the next hearing on June 24.

The division bench comprising acting chief justice Dharam Chand Chaudhary and justice Vivek Thakur directed the deputy commissioner to take immediate steps to remove encroachments on the forestland in Triund.

The HC has also directed the authorities to take action against the concerned officials who were responsible for keeping a check on encroachments.

The petitioner alleged that six rest houses and several shops had come up at the forestland on the Triund hill-top.

Besides, tour operators have also pitched dozens of tents on the land. He contended that the littering on the hill-top was causing pollution and loss to the ecosystem.Counsel for the petitioner Vinay Sharma said he had apprised the local authorities about it several times and moved the court only when they failed to act.

First Published: May 30, 2019 11:47 IST