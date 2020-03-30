e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 29, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Report on duty or face action: Chandigarh’s GMCH-32 to staff

Report on duty or face action: Chandigarh’s GMCH-32 to staff

Action may be taken under Section 188 of the IPC, says the hospital administration

chandigarh Updated: Mar 30, 2020 01:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

After finding some employees, including paramedics, contractual staff, attendants and sanitation workers, not reporting on duty amid curfew, Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, has warned them of legal action.

“In this regard, legal advisory has been issued on Covid-19, which attracts provision of the Indian Penal Code under Section 188,” reads the order by Jasbir Singh, joint director, administration.

Section 188 pertains to disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant. It may lead to up to six-month imprisonment.

“After Covid-19 cases were reported in the city, the hospital administration had decided to reduce the number of staff members, and some were sent on leave. On finding that employees are not reporting back on duty when called by the respective heads of department from time to time, the hospital issued an order, keeping in mind patient care in the time of crisis,” said the GMCH spokesperson.

Jasbir Singh said, on an average, 25 employees were not reporting on duty daily.

The order states that hospitals have been declared as essential service, and staff deputed by department heads and controlling officers should report to duty without fail. The staffers have been told that they can commute freely on the basis of their identity card. Also, the hospital has created a residential facility with around 15 rooms for nurses, who are travelling from far-flung areas.

top news
Pakistan uses Covid-19 outbreak to again rake up Kashmir
Pakistan uses Covid-19 outbreak to again rake up Kashmir
Govt forms empowered groups, task force to deal with Covid-19 outbreak
Govt forms empowered groups, task force to deal with Covid-19 outbreak
2 IAS officers suspended for Delhi lockdown violations, 2 other officials face action
2 IAS officers suspended for Delhi lockdown violations, 2 other officials face action
Covid-19: India pulls out all staff from consulates in Herat, Jalalabad
Covid-19: India pulls out all staff from consulates in Herat, Jalalabad
‘Will hold responsible’: Centre delivers sharp warning after migrant exodus
‘Will hold responsible’: Centre delivers sharp warning after migrant exodus
ICC salutes ‘real world hero’ Joginder Sharma for fighting against Covid-19
ICC salutes ‘real world hero’ Joginder Sharma for fighting against Covid-19
How Mohammad Azharuddin’s decision changed Indian cricket forever
How Mohammad Azharuddin’s decision changed Indian cricket forever
Coronavirus: Can Centre’s 7 steps control migrant crisis amidst lockdown?
Coronavirus: Can Centre’s 7 steps control migrant crisis amidst lockdown?
trending topics
Covid-19 UpdateCoronavirus Live UpdatesSrinagar Coronavirus CasesNoida Coronavirus UpdateCoronavirus Cases Statewise DetailsSwara BhaskarChhattisgarh Coronavirus updateDivyanka TripathiPM Modi Mann ki Baat

don't miss

latest news

india news

chandigarh news