Report on duty or face action: Chandigarh’s GMCH-32 to staff

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 01:38 IST

After finding some employees, including paramedics, contractual staff, attendants and sanitation workers, not reporting on duty amid curfew, Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, has warned them of legal action.

“In this regard, legal advisory has been issued on Covid-19, which attracts provision of the Indian Penal Code under Section 188,” reads the order by Jasbir Singh, joint director, administration.

Section 188 pertains to disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant. It may lead to up to six-month imprisonment.

“After Covid-19 cases were reported in the city, the hospital administration had decided to reduce the number of staff members, and some were sent on leave. On finding that employees are not reporting back on duty when called by the respective heads of department from time to time, the hospital issued an order, keeping in mind patient care in the time of crisis,” said the GMCH spokesperson.

Jasbir Singh said, on an average, 25 employees were not reporting on duty daily.

The order states that hospitals have been declared as essential service, and staff deputed by department heads and controlling officers should report to duty without fail. The staffers have been told that they can commute freely on the basis of their identity card. Also, the hospital has created a residential facility with around 15 rooms for nurses, who are travelling from far-flung areas.