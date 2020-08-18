Rs 3.67 lakh recovered from Ludhiana man who cheated acquaintance of Rs 31 lakh

chandigarh

The police have recovered Rs 3.67 lakh in cash and a scooter from Sham Lal, 42, of Kabir Nagar, who was arrested by the Daresi police on August 15 for cheating an acquaintance of Rs 31 lakh in a fraudulent investment deal and cooking up a story on bribing the police.

Lal and two others were involved in the crime, of which one has been identified by police as Happy Sharma.

According to joint commissioner of police (city) Bhagirath Meena, Manpreet Singh of Guru Nanak Nagar had complained that Lal had cheated his father Joginder Singh of Rs 25 lakh by promising to double his money in a fake investment scheme. He had then cooked another plan and taken Rs 6 lakh from Joginder by saying he had been caught by a crime investigating agency (CIA) team of Chandigarh police with Rs 25 lakh and had to bribe them or they would arrest Joginder.

Manpreet alleged that his father had arranged for Rs 6 lakh by selling his car, and handed over the money to Lal’s accomplice, Happy Sharma, who posed as a CIA staff member.

Manpreet said as his suspicions were aroused when he followed the accomplice and found him entering Lal’s residence in Kabir Nagar. He then lodged a police complaint.

Meena added that the police had lodged an FIR under sections 420, 506 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code at the Daresi police station on August 15 and Lal had been arrested.

During questioning Lal confessed to exchanging damaged notes on commission basis. He said he was in debt, had lost money in gambling and was being pressurised by moneylenders. Aware of the fact that Joginder, his acquaintance, had a substantial amount of cash, Lal had first asked Joginder to invest the money and also hatched a plan to fake being caught by CIA officials.

According to Lal, of the money he had received from Joginder, he had repaid the moneylenders and given Rs 13 lakh to Happy for his role in the conspiracy.

Meena said police were investigating the case.