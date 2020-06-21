e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 21, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / SAD asks Amarinder to leave soldiering to Army

SAD asks Amarinder to leave soldiering to Army

Also asks the Punjab chief minister to stand with the national government in sending a message to China that India was united in the hour of crisis.

chandigarh Updated: Jun 21, 2020 20:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.
Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.
         

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday told Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh to “leave soldiering to the army” and stand with the national government in sending a message to China that India was united in the hour of crisis.

In a statement here, SAD senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Balwinder Singh Bhundur said it was distressing that the chief minister politicising a matter of national security.

“Such statements create divisions and are likely to be exploited by our enemies at a time when four bravehearts from Punjab have also been martyred. We request you to let the Indian army decide on the best tactical response needed to counter our adversaries on our borders,” Bhundar said.

Speaking about the rules of engagements about which the chief minister had made a comment on Saturday, Bhundur said the former should know that this was part of an agreement with China signed in 1996 and ratified in 2005 during the UPA tenure. “You seem to have overlooked this fact while talking about the need to change this policy and allow soldiers the freedom to use firearms,” he added, informing that the rules of engagement were changed yesterday itself and it was conveyed to China.

top news
AAP says medical services to be boosted as Delhi’s Covid-19 tally nears 60k
AAP says medical services to be boosted as Delhi’s Covid-19 tally nears 60k
‘How did 20 soldiers die if no one entered Indian territory?’: Congress asks PM Modi
‘How did 20 soldiers die if no one entered Indian territory?’: Congress asks PM Modi
India added one lakh Covid-19 cases in 8 days. All you need to know
India added one lakh Covid-19 cases in 8 days. All you need to know
‘Well orchestrated plan to stall Rath Yatra’: Puri Shankaracharya
‘Well orchestrated plan to stall Rath Yatra’: Puri Shankaracharya
After FabiFlu, Hetero’s Covifor gets DCGI nod to treat Covid-19 patients
After FabiFlu, Hetero’s Covifor gets DCGI nod to treat Covid-19 patients
Swami Ramdev tweets pic of baby elephant ‘doing’ yoga. It’s cute
Swami Ramdev tweets pic of baby elephant ‘doing’ yoga. It’s cute
Nepal’s FM radio stations broadcast propaganda to back claim on Lipulekh
Nepal’s FM radio stations broadcast propaganda to back claim on Lipulekh
Can India fight war on two fronts with China & Pakistan? Gen VP Malik answers
Can India fight war on two fronts with China & Pakistan? Gen VP Malik answers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In