Schools highlight need for water harvesting

Most of India’s mega cities running out of groundwater. The Central Water Commission projects that the demand-supply mismatch will occur by 2050. However, the World Resource Institute, a Washington-based group that researches ways to protect the environment, claims that already more than half of India is facing extreme water stress.

To create awareness about the grim situation, schools across the region held events. The Class 9 students of Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 40-D, Chandigarh, took part in a rally and marched through the streets of Sector 40-D holding placards. Students of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Dhanas, planted trees and raised slogans such as jal hai to kal hai, jal hai ek anmol ratan ise bachane ka karo jatan.

Students of Shishu Niketan Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 22-D, went to areas close by and educated people about the importance of water harvesting.

Government High School, Sector 41-A, Chandigarh, conducted a rally under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan. Kids ‘R’ Kids School, Sector 42-C , students held an awareness rally on water wastage. Delhi Convent School, Ludhiana, conducted drawing and essay-writing contests.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 12:15 IST