Security beefed up at civil secretariat and HC after threat call

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 00:12 IST

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) registrar office has received a threat letter claiming that two men are conspiring to blow up the Punjab civil secretariat and the HC on October 16, police said on Tuesday.

The letter was written in English and Punjabi and the writer identified himself as Paramjit Singh, a resident of Tangori village in Punjab, police said.

Paramjit, without mentioning the jail, claimed that he was lodged behind the bars in an assault case where a person told him that a couple of men will visit his house after he is released. The letter states that on October 8, one Sulaiman and Hamid came to Paramjit’s house, took him to another place in Punjab.

On October 10, the duo took him to Nayagaon where he heard that the men were planning to blow up the Punjab civil secretariat and high court. “As I am the son of Indian soil, I can’t betray my motherland and wanted to apprise the authorities about the incident,” the letter states.

UT police spokesperson deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Charanjit Singh Virk said, “The credibility of the threat could not be ascertained immediately but taking its cognizance, the vigil and security around both the buildings has been increased.”

“A letter to Punjab DGP and central investigative agencies has been sent apprising them of the threat message. Three-tier security has been put in place at both the institutes” said Virk. A meeting was also held between the Punjab and Haryana high court Bar officials and UT senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nilambari Jagadale.

Virk further said that a person by the name of Paramjit Singh is living in Tangori village but he doesn’t have any criminal record. However, a probe has been initiated to trace the source of the letter, said police.

