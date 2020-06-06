e-paper
Senior citizens’ association, police celebrate elderly man’s birthday in Mohali

Manmohan Singh, a retired principal, was surprised when police vehicles with a birthday song playing stopped at his door

chandigarh Updated: Jun 06, 2020 20:52 IST
Manmohan Singh, 91, cutting his birthday cake at his residence in Phase 10, Mohali, on Saturday.
A senior citizen living in Phase 10, Mohali, was taken by surprise when office bearers of Mohali Senior Citizens’ Association (MSCA) along with police officers came to his house to celebrate his 91st birthday, on Saturday.

Manmohan Singh, a retired principal, was surprised when police vehicles with a birthday song playing stopped at his door and men in khaki walked to him with a birthday cake. A potted plant was gifted to him by Helpage.

“This is a small initiative taken by the association to make senior citizens feel loved. The police has played a huge part in instilling a sense of security among the elderly living alone,” said S Chaudhary, president of the MSCA.

