e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 01, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Seven deaths, 793 new cases, 853 recoveries in Haryana

Seven deaths, 793 new cases, 853 recoveries in Haryana

Seven persons – three from Faridabad, two from Kurukshetra and one each from Gurugram and Panipat- died of the viral illness on Saturday. The cumulative number of positive cases were 35,758 and the total number of persons who have recovered from the virus was 29,080.

chandigarh Updated: Aug 02, 2020 00:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A health worker distributes face masks among children in Gurugram.
A health worker distributes face masks among children in Gurugram. (Parveen Kumar/HT)
         

Haryana reported 793 new coronavirus infections and 853 recoveries on Saturday bringing down the number of active cases to 6,250. The recovery rate which for the first time since March had crossed the 80 % mark on Friday stood at 81.32 % on Saturday, a medical bulletin said.

Seven persons – three from Faridabad, two from Kurukshetra and one each from Gurugram and Panipat- died of the viral illness on Saturday. The cumulative number of positive cases were 35,758 and the total number of persons who have recovered from the virus was 29,080.

As per the bulletin, there were 127 critically ill patients including 16 on ventilator support. The number of patients with mild symptoms was 6,123.

Four national capital region districts of Faridabad (175), Gurugram (99), Rewari (85) and Rohtak (24) threw more than 49 % of the new infections on Saturday.

Several northern Haryana districts, on or along the Ambala-Delhi national highway (NH-44), also reported substantial number of infections on Saturday. They are Panipat (93), Ambala (83), Yamunanagar (40), Panchkula (38), Kurukshetra (37) and Karnal (28).

Among the other districts, Hisar reported 27 new infections followed by Fatehabad (17), Palwal (15) Kaithal (13), Jhajjar (5), Nuh (2) and Sonepat and Bhiwani (1 each). No new case was reported from Jind, Sirsa, Mahendragarh and Charkhi Dadri districts.

top news
Amar Singh’s death mourned across parties
Amar Singh’s death mourned across parties
‘Can recommend Sushant’s case to CBI if famiily asks’: Bihar CM
‘Can recommend Sushant’s case to CBI if famiily asks’: Bihar CM
Punjab hooch tragedy death toll rises to 86;CM suspends 7 officials, 6 cops
Punjab hooch tragedy death toll rises to 86;CM suspends 7 officials, 6 cops
Muted Eid celebrations grim reminder of 2019 in Srinagar
Muted Eid celebrations grim reminder of 2019 in Srinagar
Pune company’s 76 employees test Covid-19 positive, more cases not ruled out
Pune company’s 76 employees test Covid-19 positive, more cases not ruled out
Aubameyang scores a brace, Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 to win 14th FA Cup
Aubameyang scores a brace, Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 to win 14th FA Cup
All 10 points to be discussed in IPL GC on Sunday
All 10 points to be discussed in IPL GC on Sunday
Rhea Chakraborty under ‘our watch’, say Bihar cops on Sushant death case
Rhea Chakraborty under ‘our watch’, say Bihar cops on Sushant death case
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In