Home / Chandigarh / Seven houses, temple gutted in Shimla, one person goes missing, two injured

Seven houses, temple gutted in Shimla, one person goes missing, two injured

Two fire tenders from Rohru and Jubbal were rushed to the spot to douse the flames

chandigarh Updated: Apr 29, 2020 12:34 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Shimla
The cause of teh fire has not been ascertained.
The cause of teh fire has not been ascertained. (HT PHOTO )
         

One person went missing while two sustained injuries after at least seven houses and a temple were gutted in Shishtwari village, Pekha Gram Panchayat, Chirgaon, in Shimla on Tuesday night.

Two fire tenders from Rohru and Jubbal were rushed to the spot to douse the flames said superintendent of police (SP) Shimla Omapati Jamwal.

The injured were rushed to Government Hospital, Rohru, where they are undergoing treatment.The cause of fire and loss suffered are yet to be ascertained, he said.

