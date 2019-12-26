Site for Jan Aushadhi centre in Patiala: Ex-mayors to move court

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 22:14 IST

Two former mayors of Patiala from the Shriomani Akali Dal (SAD), Ajitpal Singh Kohli and Amarinder Singh Bajaj, have threatened to move court against allocation of site for setting up of Jan Aushadhi centre by the district administration.

Both the former mayors met deputy commissioner Kumar Amit and handed over a memorandum regarding their demand for immediate removal of the centre that was set up temporarily near Government Rajindra Hospital.

The SAD leaders allege that the site was allotted illegally on part of a road outside the hospital. But the district administration is yet to take action in this regard.

“The centre has illegally been allotted to the husband of one of the Congress councillors on behest of some influential people in the Patiala municipal corporation (MC). Even, the public works department (PWD) is hand-in-glove with the councillor in the matter,” Kohli and Bajaj claimed.

They added that it’s been a month since they raised the issue before the district administration but no action has been taken.

“We have even handed over copies of evidences in which the management of Rajindra hospital has objected, in writing, about illegally setting such centre. But the authorities concerned are reluctant to take any punitive action,” Kohli said.

Meanwhile, Bajaj said that Congress leaders are trying to occupy the government land illegally by first setting up a temporary structure before coming up with a permanent and cemented roof.

“The centre does not even have the papers of prerequisites for allotment of land,” they said. They have now given an ultimatum to the district administration to complete probe within a week’s time.

“In case they fail to take action, we will move court and take the matter to its logical end,” they said.

Meanwhile, PWD executive engineer Sohan Lal Garg, who is handling the case, said that an investigation has already been ordered in this regard and the department is waiting for the final report before initiating any action.