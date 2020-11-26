e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Snow, rainfall likely in isolated places in Valley: MeT dept

Snow, rainfall likely in isolated places in Valley: MeT dept

Weather will most likely remain dry till December 3,says weatherman

chandigarh Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 00:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Srinagar
People trudging through snow in Gund area of Ganderbal district on Wednesday.
People trudging through snow in Gund area of Ganderbal district on Wednesday. (Waseem Andrabi/ HT)
         

Weather in the Valley is likely to improve with light snow and rainfall in isolated places, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD officials said that it was raining and snowing lightly at most places in J&K, Drass Zojila axis and the sky was overcast in the rest of Ladakh.

“As expected, there’s gradual decrease in rain and snow since morning. We expect a significant improvement in weather in the UTs,” said a senior IMD officer.

He said the weather will most likely remain dry till December 3. “Isolated light rain and snow cannot be ruled out. No significant weather change is expected in the next week.”

The IMD officer said that people, especially those living in snow-bound areas, should remain alert to the possibility of avalanche as there is a lot of snow accumulation on the hills.

Despite snowfall, the traffic on Srinagar-Jammu national highway is plying. The alternate Mughal Road is closed for traffic.

Srinagar recorded 5.6°C maximum and 1.6°C minimum temperature on Tuesday.

tags
top news
Diego Maradona (1960-2020): When death felt like a tackle from behind
Diego Maradona (1960-2020): When death felt like a tackle from behind
Cyclone Nivar’s makes landfall, rains pound Tamil Nadu coast
Cyclone Nivar’s makes landfall, rains pound Tamil Nadu coast
Night curfews allowed, lockdown needs Centre’s nod in new Covid protocol
Night curfews allowed, lockdown needs Centre’s nod in new Covid protocol
Thousands of farmers at Haryana border for ‘Delhi Chalo’ march: 10 points
Thousands of farmers at Haryana border for ‘Delhi Chalo’ march: 10 points
LIVE: 2 rivers in TN witness rise in water levels due to continuous rains
LIVE: 2 rivers in TN witness rise in water levels due to continuous rains
Nivar: Once bitten twice shy, Chennai residents park cars on flyover
Nivar: Once bitten twice shy, Chennai residents park cars on flyover
Diego Maradona, soccer icon who led Argentina to glory, dies at 60
Diego Maradona, soccer icon who led Argentina to glory, dies at 60
Smriti Irani vs Asaduddin Owaisi on ‘love jihad’ law, day after UP ordinance
Smriti Irani vs Asaduddin Owaisi on ‘love jihad’ law, day after UP ordinance
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In