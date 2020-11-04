e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 04, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Snowfall likely in J&K, Ladakh over next two days

Snowfall likely in J&K, Ladakh over next two days

This year, summer in Jammu and Kashmir was unusually dry as the western disturbance brought negligible precipitation and the rainfall in monsoon was below normal

chandigarh Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 17:22 IST
Ashiq Hussain
Ashiq Hussain
Hindustan Times/Srinagar
(Representative Image/(PTI File Photo) )
         

The weatherman on Tuesday predicted light snowfall in higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh over the next two days.

Director meteorological department Sonam Lotus said, “The weather is likely to remain partly cloudy with the possibility of light snow at isolated places in the higher reaches of the two Union Territories over the next two days,” he said, adding that there was no chance of heavy snowfall over the next 10 days.

This year, summer in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) was unusually dry. Meteorologist Mohammad Hussain said, “The year, the weather in J&K was abnormally dry. The western disturbance brought negligible precipitation and rainfall between July and October (monsoon) was 35% below normal.”

The Valley mostly owes its precipitation to the western disturbance — winds blowing from the Mediterranean Sea.

Hussain attributed the dry weather to global and periodic weather changes: “J&K is still going through a high pressure zone and the new prediction of light snowfall will not affect the dry weather in the plains. The plains in the UTs will remain dry. The situation will remain the same for the next three and four weeks.”

The minimum temperature in Srinagar on Tuesday was 1.2°C and 20.6°C. The lowest temperature in Kashmir (-0.7°C) was recorded at Pahalgam, while Ladakh recorded a minimum of -5.9°C.

tags
top news
Poll outcome unlikely to impact ties between India and US: Shringla
Poll outcome unlikely to impact ties between India and US: Shringla
Delhi reporting third Covid-19 wave, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi reporting third Covid-19 wave, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
‘We won,’ declares Trump, vows to move Supreme Court to stop counting
‘We won,’ declares Trump, vows to move Supreme Court to stop counting
‘Anguished by the loss of lives’, tweets PM Modi on Ahmedabad godown fire
‘Anguished by the loss of lives’, tweets PM Modi on Ahmedabad godown fire
LIVE: 3.3 million confirmed Covid-19 cases globally in the past week as per WHO
LIVE: 3.3 million confirmed Covid-19 cases globally in the past week as per WHO
‘Assaulted by police during arrest’, claims Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami
‘Assaulted by police during arrest’, claims Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami
How long it may take: Where the election stands in key states
How long it may take: Where the election stands in key states
Watch: Donald Trump claims election fraud, slams Joe Biden amid close race
Watch: Donald Trump claims election fraud, slams Joe Biden amid close race
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesUS Election 2020IPL 2020India COVID-19 casesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In