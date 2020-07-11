e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Social distancing goes for a toss amid patient influx at PGIMER emergency, trauma centre

Social distancing goes for a toss amid patient influx at PGIMER emergency, trauma centre

With more than 350 patients crunched into a space that can accommodate 150 patients at a time, the chances of infection amid the pandemic outbreak are high

chandigarh Updated: Jul 11, 2020 20:05 IST
Amanjeet Singh Salyal
Amanjeet Singh Salyal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The PGI Nurses Association had earlier written to the authorities for restricting the number of patients as social distancing between the patients’ beds was becoming impossible.
The PGI Nurses Association had earlier written to the authorities for restricting the number of patients as social distancing between the patients’ beds was becoming impossible.(HT FILE)
         

With a huge influx of patients at the emergency ward and trauma centre of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) amid the new relaxations, authorities are grappling to ensure social distancing.

With more than 350 patients crunched into a space that can accommodate 150 patients at a time, the chances of infection amid the pandemic outbreak are high.

PGIMER authorities say they have installed 30 cubicles each at the emergency ward and advanced trauma centre, besides segregating the area into red, orange, and green zones for triaging of patients; but due to the rush, these measures are rendered ineffective.

The PGI Nurses Association had earlier written to the authorities for restricting the number of patients as social distancing between the patients’ bed was becoming impossible.

PGIMER director Prof Jagat Ram said, “We have set up cabins to separate two patients from each other and maintain social distancing but there is a tremendous rush at the emergency ward. If one patient has Covid-19, the infection won’t be transmitted to another patient admitted there. As there is a space crunch due to the newly adopted approach, sometimes we accommodate two patients in a cubicle at a safe distance.”

He added that the problem is more as patients from neighbouring states who can be treated at the district-level are reporting here. “They (district hospitals) should not send patients without consulting the institute doctors first. On a usual day, it is acceptable but since there is a pandemic outbreak, they should restrict the numbers and deal with the cases locally and only refer genuine cases to the tertiary care hospital,” he said.

top news
LIVE: Lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural from July 14-22 amid coronavirus outbreak
LIVE: Lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural from July 14-22 amid coronavirus outbreak
‘Issues of trust’ will rise in a ‘more difficult’ post-Covid world: S Jaishankar
‘Issues of trust’ will rise in a ‘more difficult’ post-Covid world: S Jaishankar
BJP offering MLAs Rs 10-15 crore to topple my govt, says Ashok Gehlot
BJP offering MLAs Rs 10-15 crore to topple my govt, says Ashok Gehlot
Oxygen support, anti coagulants, steroids mainstay of Covid-19 therapy, says govt
Oxygen support, anti coagulants, steroids mainstay of Covid-19 therapy, says govt
PM Modi calls for real-time national monitoring and replicating Delhi strategy in NCR
PM Modi calls for real-time national monitoring and replicating Delhi strategy in NCR
8-month-old infant found crying next to dead couple in Noida house: Police
8-month-old infant found crying next to dead couple in Noida house: Police
SIT to probe connivance of local police with slain UP gangster Vikas Dubey
SIT to probe connivance of local police with slain UP gangster Vikas Dubey
Union minister wants ‘strict population control law’, gives China’s example
Union minister wants ‘strict population control law’, gives China’s example
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In