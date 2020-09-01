Sons threaten to kill parents over property division; case filed in Panchkula

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 23:43 IST

An elderly couple in their 70s registered a case on Monday against three of their sons and a daughter-in-law for threatening to kill them if their property, believed to be valued between Rs 30 crore to Rs 40 crore, was not divided between them.

A case was registered at the Sector 5 Police station under section 323 (voluntary causing hurt), 34, 452 (house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Sadhu Ram (75) from Bathinda complained to the police against his sons, Anil Kumar (50), Sanjeev Kumar (47), Rajeev Kumar (45) and daughter-in-law, Aanchal.

Ram said he was an arthiya (those involved in getting grain cleaned, auctioned and sold to buyers) at Bathinda who owned a shelling unit. Anil was living in Sector 2 for the last 15 to 16 years, and the other sons lived with him in Bathinda.

Preety Bansal, Ram’s daughter, was married and lived in Sector 10.

“I have property worth Rs 150 crore, out of which my wife and I have kept property worth Rs 30 crore to Rs 40 crore and distributed the rest among the boys. Three of my sons and daughters-in-law keep asking us to divide the property between them, threatening to kill us if we refuse,” Ram said in the FIR.

So petrified were the couple of their sons that they came to their daughter’s home in Panchkula on June 7 this year . However, “on August 30, at around 8:30pm, Anil Kumar came to my daughter’s home with his wife Anchal and two daughters. He and his wife started beating me and my wife, and when my daughter came forward to save us, they left after issuing threats to us,” Ram complained.

A few days ago the sons and grandson threatened the couple, Ram said. “Even today in the morning (August 31), the two sons and Anil came with their family and started pushing the gate and threatening us,” he added.