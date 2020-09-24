e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / SpiceJet likely to start two more flights on Delhi-Dharamshala route from October 1

At present, Spicejet operates one flight on this sector. Alliance Air, the domestic arm of national carrier Air India, also operates a flight on the route.

chandigarh Updated: Sep 24, 2020 00:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Dharamshala
         

The private airline SpiceJet is contemplating to start two more flights on Delhi-Dharamshala sector with Himachal Pradesh opening the borders for tourists amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

SpiceJet in-charge at Kangra Airport, Gaggal, said if the government allows and the number of flyers increases the new flights will be started from October 1. With the introduction of these new flights, Spice Jet will have three flights on this route while the total number of flights will go up to four.

According to the schedule uploaded by the company on its website, the first flight will take off from Delhi at 6:55am. The second flight will be at 11:00am and the third flight at 2:15pm. Return flights will take off from Gaggal at 8:50 am, 12:40 and 3:55 pm.

The company releases its year-round schedule in March and these two flights are already in the calendar

Kangra airport is the busiest among three airports in the state. Other two airports are at Kullu and Shimla. Alliance air operates one flight daily on Delhi-Kullu sector. Shimla airport receives no flights.

