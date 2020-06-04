e-paper
Spurious seed scam in Punjab: One more suspect in police net

Spurious seed scam in Punjab: One more suspect in police net

Three people have been arrested so far

chandigarh Updated: Jun 04, 2020 00:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested one more person linked with the seed scam, taking the number of people in the police net so far to three.

Lakhwinder Singh alias Lucky Dhillon, owner of Karnal Agri Seeds of Dera Baba Nanak in Batala, was arrested by the special investigation team (SIT) constituted on Tuesday by DGP Dinkar Gupta to get to the bottom of the scam involving alleged sale of non-certified seeds of new paddy varieties that were being tested/grown by Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana.

Gupta said Lucky had unauthorisedly purchased PR-128 and PR-129 seed varieties from some farmers who had been given the seeds for trial by the PAU. Investigations show that Dhillon supplied these seeds to Brar Seeds of Ludhiana, whose owner Harwinder Singh alias Kaka Brar was the first person to be apprehended in the scam.

