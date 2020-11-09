e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 09, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Stay safe, chance of Covid surge during Diwali, winter: PGIMER

Stay safe, chance of Covid surge during Diwali, winter: PGIMER

Exercise caution and follow safety protocols, says Dr Jagat Ram, director, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research

chandigarh Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 22:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Pollution from firecrackers and stubble burning, coupled with low temperatures, can lead to a surge in Covid infections, doctors have warned.
Pollution from firecrackers and stubble burning, coupled with low temperatures, can lead to a surge in Covid infections, doctors have warned. (HT Photo)
         

There’s a real chance of a spike in Covid-19 cases in the festive season, with Diwali and the winter months arriving soon and increased pollution levels because of stubble burning, cautions Dr Jagat Ram, director, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

In a note issued on Monday, Prof Jagat Ram, asked people to continue following the Covid protocols to ensure low infection rates. “Basis the studies on other respiratory viruses like SARS, influenza, etc. which show seasonal variance with cases spiking in winters, there is a possibility that the coronavirus infections might also rise in the coming months. Furthermore, low humidity promotes evaporation of viral particles and aerosol formations, which can increase the airborne spread of the disease.”

Prof Jagat Ram explained that pollution level rose in winter as the cold air was dense and moved sluggishly. “Particulate matter is lethal for respiratory health as it enters the alveoli in lungs and damages them, compromising respiratory health. Under these circumstances, if one contracts Covid, it’s likely to be more severe.

Alveoli are tiny air sacs in the lungs that take up the oxygen one breathes.

“With the festival of lights just being a few days away, people are already in the festive spirit and are far less vigilant. With mask use down and mobility up, we are definitely contributing to accelerate the rise in cases,” he added.

tags
top news
India takes big step to normalise Nepal ties, skeds foreign secy visit
India takes big step to normalise Nepal ties, skeds foreign secy visit
Covid-19 vaccine could fundamentally change pandemic direction: WHO
Covid-19 vaccine could fundamentally change pandemic direction: WHO
PM Modi to join SCO summit with China and Pakistan leaders amid border standoff
PM Modi to join SCO summit with China and Pakistan leaders amid border standoff
Covid-19 vaccine 90% effective in Phase 3 trial, says US pharma giant Pfizer
Covid-19 vaccine 90% effective in Phase 3 trial, says US pharma giant Pfizer
Russian military helicopter shot down in Armenia, 2 killed
Russian military helicopter shot down in Armenia, 2 killed
MK Stalin writes to Kamala Harris in Tamil, recalls her links to Tamil Nadu
MK Stalin writes to Kamala Harris in Tamil, recalls her links to Tamil Nadu
7 facts about IPL 2020 MI vs DC final that you might not know
7 facts about IPL 2020 MI vs DC final that you might not know
Arnab Goswami’s interim bail plea rejected; Governor ‘concerned’ l Key updates
Arnab Goswami’s interim bail plea rejected; Governor ‘concerned’ l Key updates
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In